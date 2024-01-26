Northeast states bag 41 medals on Republic Day 2024

SHILLONG: Apart from Assam with 15 medals awarded to the police officers and personnel in the Republic Day 2024, the other states in the Northeast did not fare that well, but each state made it to the list of medal winners.

Arunachal Pradesh bagged 3 medals- 1 President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 2 Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM), Manipur also bagged 4 medals- 1 PSM and 3 MSM, Meghalaya managed only 3 MSMs, Mizoram bagged 4- 1 PSM and 3 MSMs, Nagaland secured 4 medals- One PSM and 3 MSM, Tripura fared better with 7 medals- 1 PSM and 6 MSMs, while Sikkim could manage only one MSM.

On the occasion of the Republic Day, 2024, a total of 1132 personnel of Police, Fire Service, Home Guard & Civil Defence and Correctional Service have been awarded Gallantry/Service Medals.

President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and Medal for Gallantry (GM) are awarded on the ground of Rare Conspicuous Act of Gallantry and Conspicuous Act of Gallantry respectively in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned.

Among the majority of the 277 Gallantry Awards, 119 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas, 133 personnel from Jammu & Kashmir region and 25 personnel form other regions are being awarded for their gallant action.

Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Medals, 02 PMG have been awarded to BSF personnel for their outstanding contribution in the prestigious task of peace keeping as part of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) as members of the 15th Congo Contingent of BSF at the Moroccan Rapid Deployment Battalion (MORRDB) Camp at Butembo. Out of 277 Gallantry Medals, 275 GM have been awarded to 72 personnel from J&K Police, 18 personnel from Maharashtra, 26 personnel from Chhattisgarh, 23 personnel from Jharkhand, 15 personnel from Odisha, 08 personnel from Delhi, 65 personnel from CRPF, 21 personnel from SSB and the remaining personnel from the other States/UTs and CAPFs. (PIB)