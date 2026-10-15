Norwegian Ambassador May-Elin Stener spotlights Meghalaya’s beauty

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: A family weekend in Meghalaya has brought India's natural tourism into the international spotlight, with Norwegian Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener sharing glimpses of her trip on X. Stener visited Wei Sawdong Falls and Arwah Cave near Sohra, popularly known as Cherrapunji, taking in the state's waterfalls, caves and lush landscapes.

"Spent a memorable weekend in Shillong with family from ????, discovering the natural wonders of Meghalaya. With waterfalls, caves and lush landscapes, this beautiful state showcases the remarkable diversity & richness of ????. @meghtourism @MeghalayaGov @tourismgoi @incredibleindia," Stener wrote.

The ambassador's post showcases Meghalaya's natural attractions to an international audience, reinforcing the state's potential to attract visitors seeking experiences beyond India's more familiar tourist destinations. With the spotlight coming through a personal family trip rather than an official tourism campaign, the photographs offer a fresh glimpse of the landscapes that make Meghalaya stand out.

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