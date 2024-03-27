NPP candidate for Tura in Meghalaya, Agatha Sangma files her nomination papers

Tura: National People’s Party (NPP) candidate for the Tura parliamentary constituency, Agatha Sangma, filed her nomination papers at Tura in Meghalaya on Tuesday.

She was accompanied by her brother and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. Agatha Sangma said, “This election is more about continuing on the path of development. NPP has given wonderful performance in the last six years in terms of governance. As I am the Member of Parliament from NPP, it is teamwork. NPP is accepted by the people.”

Earlier, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday called on Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to extend support to his Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Sangma also met the NDPP MLAs and party leaders. As a coalition partner of the NDA, the National People’s Party has resolved to extend full support to the Lok Sabha candidate from Nagaland, Dr Chumben Murry, sponsored by the NDPP, he said. The Meghalaya Chief Minister also held a meeting with party leaders and MLAs at Dimapur in connection with the ensuing Lok Sabha election. The forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 are set to be a significant event in the political landscape of North East India. The voters of Meghalaya and Nagaland will cast their ballots on April 19. The polling will be conducted in seven phases across the nation from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be on June 4. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Indian National Congress (INC) and the National People’s Party (NPP) won one seat each in Meghalaya. (ANI)

