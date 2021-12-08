Omicron threat: Meghalaya government issues revised entry protocol

A REPORTER



SHILLONG: In view of the fact that the new COVID variant of concern, Omicron has been detected in some parts of the world, there is every likelihood of the threat of surge in new infections through imported cases, even in the State of Meghalaya.

The revised entry protocol has therefore been issued for necessary enforcement by all concerned with immediate effect. This was informed by the Principal Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, Health & Family Welfare Department.

It is mandatory for all persons entering Meghalaya to register themselves prior to their travel at http://meghalayaonline.gov.in/covid/testing.htm and to download the Arogya Setu App and the Behavioural Change Management App of Meghalaya from Google play store or App store. However, tourists should register on the Meghalaya portal at https://meghalaya.gov.in/ to generate the 'e-invite for tourists'.

For international arrivals, it is mandatory to fill up the Self Declaration Form (SDF) and uploading of negative RTPCR test reports for all international travellers as per notification from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India dated November 28, 2021. RTPCR testing at entry is mandatory for all persons coming from countries at risk such as countries in Europe including The United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, Israel as notified by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare dated 28th November, 2021.

If tested negative, the traveller shall be at home quarantine for 7 days. Re-testing shall be done by the officials concerned of District Surveillance Unit on the 8th day and if negative, self health monitoring by the traveller shall be maintained for the next 7 days. If tested positive on a repeat testing, sample shall be sent for genomic testing.

Travellers coming from countries, excluding those enlisted as countries at risk, must undergo RTPCR testing upon arrival at the entry points as mentioned in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare notification dated November 28, 2021. If tested negative self health monitoring for 14 days and if tested positive sample for genomic testing needs to be done.

For domestic travellers, the entry protocol remains the same for the rest of the travellers as per notification issued by Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Meghalaya on September 6, 2021.

All the residents of the State and the travellers are advised to follow COVID appropriate behaviour at all times, which includes wearing mask, maintaining social distance and frequent sanitization of the hands. All the latest protocols and advisories are available on www.meghealth.gov.in and www.nhmmeghalaya.nic.in.

