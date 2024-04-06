Orientation programme on Forest and Wildlife Conservation Laws at Meghalaya High Court

SHILLONG: An orientation programme for the Judiciary in Meghalaya has been organized by the Meghalaya State Judicial Academy & WWF-India on 5th April and 6th April, 2024 at the High Court of Meghalaya, Shillong.

The target groups for the programme are the Judicial Officers under High Court of Meghalaya and officers from the Department of Forests and Environment, Government of Meghalaya.

The morning inaugural session of the programme got kick started with a welcome speech introducing the objectives of the programme by Ms. Moulika Arabhi, Advisor, Centre for Environmental Law, WWF India The Inaugural Address was then taken over by by Shri. R. S. Gill, IFS, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Govt. of Meghalaya, while a special address by Hon'ble Mr. Justice Madan B. Lokur, Judge, Supreme Court of Fiji, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India

It then got followed with a keynote address by Hon'ble Mr. Justice Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew, Judge, High Court of Meghalaya and Judge in Charge, Meghalaya State Judicial Academy and a presidential address was done by Hon'ble Mr. Justice S. Vaidyanathan, Hon'ble Chief Justice, High Court of Meghalaya. Smti K.M. Lyngdoh Nongbri, Director, Meghalaya State Judicial Academy concluded the inaugural function with a vote of thanks.

A mid-morning 'High Tea' party was arranged for the invited dignitaries before the technical sessions, informed the press release. The technical aspect of the programme got divided into two sessions - the first one started on Friday and the second one will take place on Saturday.

The first session was started with a virtual overview on illegal wildlife trade scenarios in India were discussed by Dr. Saket Badola, IFS, CCF, Government of Uttarakhand along with the concerns and solutions. Hon'ble Mr. Justice Madan B. Lokur, Judge, Supreme Court of Fiji, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India, then discussed the 'Environmental Rule of Law and Role of Judiciary' post lunch. There was a half an hour documentary that was filmed during the afternoon's in-session tea. 'An Overview on Environmental Trends and Issues' was then discussed by Meghalaya, Advocate Shilpa Chohan

The second day itinerary has the next episode of technical session that will see the presentation of 'Legal and Policy Overview on Environment, Forest and Wildlife by Ms. Moulika Arabhi and Mr. Tejas Singh Kapoor, CEL of WWF India, which will get followed by the same morning high-tea gathering. An overview on conservation issues in Meghalaya, Kamal Medhi, Landscape Coordinator, Western Arunachal Landscape, WWF India, during afternoon. The programme will finally end with a Q&A session along with knowledge sharing, feedback and valedictory ceremony, the press release stated.

