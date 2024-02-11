Our government to support over 20,000 entrepreneurs under CM-Elevate: CM Conrad K Sangma

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the government has embarked on a mission to promote entrepreneurship in the state, with an ambitious plan to provide opportunities to over 20,000 entrepreneurs to avail financial support under CM-Elevate.

"In the next 3-4 years, the government will support close to over 20,000 entrepreneurs for different businesses in the state," the Chief Minister said.

"As a government, we believe that the economy of a nation or state can only be driven by entrepreneurship and the private sector."

"The government's role is primarily to create the ecosystem and prove the policies, incentives and system for entrepreneurship to thrive. We have a clear-cut strategy. We have been stressing entrepreneurship as the main driver and creator of employment in the state," Conrad Sangma said.

Handing over the first batch of cheques to individual entrepreneurs, collectives and village organisations who were screened through a selection process for the release of funds under CM-Elevate, the Chief Minister said, "We want to create a culture of entrepreneurship. We want our youth to take risks and capitalise on opportunities that are available within the state," adding, "As a state, we will continue to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship."

Terming CM-Elevate as the most aggressive entrepreneurship programme in the country, he said that the government is allowing the youth to come up with any kind of proposal under the scheme.

"As a government, we will support the proposals with up to 75 percent subsidy and aid them with all the logistical, administrative and intellectual support to ensure that their businesses flourish," the Chief Minister stressed.

He further asserted that in the next 3-4 years, the government will support close to 20,000+ entrepreneurs for different businesses in the state.

He also said that the government has earmarked Rs. 300 crore for the scheme.

"The larger idea of this scheme is to ensure that our youth are not dependent on merely government jobs but can look for opportunities in the private sector. Promoting entrepreneurship will also enable job creation in the private sector," he added.

Congratulating the first batch of beneficiaries, the Chief Minister said, "This is just the beginning of our journey and the next three years will enable many more to come forward and take up entrepreneurship".

"It is very difficult to beat a person who never gives up. So an entrepreneur never gives up; he faces many difficulties and overcomes those challenges. You have a passion, you know that you have an idea that is great and you never give up, no matter what challenge comes your way, you will face those challenges and 100 percent strive to achieve it. Each one of you deserves a pat on the back; you are a shining example and role model for the youth of our state, he added.

Close to 40 beneficiaries were given financial assistance under CM Elevate on Friday for the setting up of a multipurpose swimming pool and gym, futsal ground, and basketball court.

Also, beneficiaries of various other schemes, which are part of CM-Elevate, were given financial assistance through the Meghalaya Agriculture Warehouse Scheme, Meghalaya Community Facility Centre Scheme, Prime Agriculture Response Vehicle, Meghalaya Tourism Vehicle Scheme and Meghalaya Motorcaravan Scheme during the event.

The CM-ELEVATE is a state-funded flagship program, aiming to make youth partners in development by engaging and empowering them through entrepreneurship. (ANI)

