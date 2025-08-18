Over 2,300 schools celebrate Tithi Bhojan in Meghalaya

Correspondent

Shillong: From the misty hills to the lush valleys, Meghalaya resonated with the warmth of sharing as over 2,322 schools and more than 1,27,643 children took part in the celebration of Tithi Bhojan—a day that transformed a simple meal into a feast of unity, love, and tradition.

What unfolded was not just a meal but a cultural expression of gratitude and community bonding, where parents, teachers, and local communities came together to cook and share food with schoolchildren. The initiative carried the flavors of heritage and heartfelt connections, making dining tables across the state platforms of togetherness.

Highlighting the significance of the celebration, the Meghalaya Education Department said, “The schools in Meghalaya came together for Tithi Bhojan, where communities cooked, shared, and celebrated the spirit of togetherness. More than a meal, it was a celebration of love, unity, and tradition.”

The occasion showcased the essence of Meghalaya’s social fabric—where food became more than nourishment; it became a bridge of belonging, spreading joy that will linger far beyond the day’s feast.

