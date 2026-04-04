Padma Shri Architect Calls for Bamboo-Based Design Across Northeast India

Padma Shri awardee and eminent architect Techi Gubin has called for greater adoption of bamboo-based architecture integrated with modern technology across the Northeast, speaking at the inauguration of a three-day architects' conclave in Shillong on Friday.

Gubin emphasized that the region's abundant natural resources and traditional craftsmanship hold significant potential for sustainable construction. He urged governments to actively promote advanced bamboo technologies to develop structures that are both eco-friendly and resilient.

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