Padma Shri Architect Calls for Bamboo-Based Design Across Northeast India

Padma Shri awardee and eminent architect Techi Gubin has called for greater adoption of bamboo-based architecture integrated with modern technology across the Northeast, speaking at the inauguration of a three-day architects' conclave in Shillong on Friday.
Gubin emphasized that the region's abundant natural resources and traditional craftsmanship hold significant potential for sustainable construction. He urged governments to actively promote advanced bamboo technologies to develop structures that are both eco-friendly and resilient.
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Addressing nearly 175 architects and allied professionals, Gubin stressed that designers carry a responsibility to move beyond aesthetics.
He called on the architectural community to create "structures that can breathe," insisting that design practices must find a balance between preserving regional heritage and meeting future needs.
The conclave has been organised by the Association of Architects Assam (AAA) at Courtyard by Marriott, Shillong, under the theme "Regionalism in Architecture — A New Paradigm."
The event brings together professionals from across the region to discuss context-sensitive design and the evolving architectural identity of the Northeast, encouraging dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas over three days.
The gathering has drawn several prominent names from the field.
Internationally recognised Sri Lankan architect Palinda Kannangara is among the key participants, along with architects Amritha Ballal, Abin Chaudhri, and Sanjay Mohe.
AAA convenor Pankaj Phukan said the conclave aims to provide a meaningful platform for professional engagement. He noted that the previous edition, held in Kaziranga, had received a strong response from the architectural community.