Paul Lyngdoh pushes for '100 % democracy' in UDP, flags lack of consultation

SHILLONG: Senior United Democratic Party (UDP) leader Paul Lyngdoh has openly pitched for sweeping internal reforms within the regional party, advocating the need to make the UDP a "truly cent per cent democratic party" and raising pointed questions over the absence of consultation with grassroots workers and senior leaders on key decisions.

Framing his concerns as institutional rather than personal, Lyngdoh alleged that the very essence of democracy is undermined when those who built the party are kept out of the decision-making process. He dismissed speculation of internal strife or personal discord with the party leadership.

Articulating his position, Lyngdoh said, "When you have your foot soldiers, party members, Women's Wings and Youth Wings - volunteers who took the party to the height it has reached today - where is the element of democracy when they are not even consulted?" He further pointed out that even experienced leaders were being sidelined, stating, "Senior party leaders who do not fight elections are not consulted on major issues affecting the party."

Underscoring that his dissatisfaction is rooted in principle and process, he added, "That is the part I am not happy about, but it has nothing to do with any individuals - A, B or C. I do not take things personally."

