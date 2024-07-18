Plea to ban Assam cabbies to Meghalaya tourist spots

A Correspondent

SHILLONG: The All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association has recently urged the government to ban all the vehicles of other states’ to ferry passengers from Shillong to different tourist spots of Meghalaya. In a letter to Tourism Minister, Paul Lyngdoh, the association stated that although they are not against the aims and objectives of promoting tourism in the state and outside vehicles are free to bring tourists to the state.

“But it is the right and duty of local tourist vehicles to usher them to different tourist spots. The destination of outside state vehicles ends in Shillong and back to where they come from,” the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association stated in its letter to the Tourism Minister.

The association had also stated that association has collected data on daily basis of vehicles entering the state. According to it, the number of vehicles bringing tourists is 3543 of which 2437 are from outside the state vehicle and the number of local vehicles is 1106. The association also stated that Meghalaya vehicles registered is 5120 out of which 4014 are without passengers.

“From the above statistics, kindly understand how much these vehicles are losing every day. Hence on view of the above, we strongly urge the Government to regulate the situation,” the association stated.

