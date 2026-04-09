Police jurisdiction rejig in SWGH brings Garobadha, Purakhasia under Ampati control

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Superintendent of Police Vikash Varma on Wednesday announced a restructuring of police jurisdiction in the district, with Garobadha and Purakhasia units being brought under the administrative control of Ampati to strengthen local policing and improve administrative efficiency.

"In pursuance of the government notification, it is hereby informed to the general public of South West Garo Hills (SWGH) district that, for public convenience and better administration, the Garobadha PIC has been upgraded to a Police Outpost, which shall come under the jurisdiction of South West Garo Hills district and shall be known as Garobadha Police Outpost. The administrative control of Purakhasia Police Outpost has also ceased to be under the jurisdiction of West Garo Hills district," Varma said.

The move follows a government notification aimed at rationalising jurisdictional boundaries and enhancing coordination within the district police setup.

"It is imperative under the notification that Garobadha PIC and Purakhasia OP are being reassigned to the Superintendent of Police of South West Garo Hills, Ampati," he said.

As part of the transition, both units are being shifted from the administrative control of West Garo Hills and integrated into the South West Garo Hills district enforcement framework. "Therefore, both the police units, i.e. Garobadha PIC and Purakhasia OP, are being taken over from the Superintendent of Police of West Garo Hills, Tura, and merged with South West Garo Hills DEF," Varma said.

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