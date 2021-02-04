Police yet to make headway in tracing two convicts who fled from Jowai Civil Hospital

STAFF CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Police is yet to make any headway in tracking the two convicts who had escaped from Jowai Civil Hospital on Sunday morning. The convicts are SmalPhawa and KwalLaloo.

West Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police BikramMarak said, ''Two Police teams are trying to track and nab the escapees. Surveillance is also being made of the phone numbers of their family members.''

Meanwhile, sources in the Police headquarters told The Sentinel that preliminary reports indicate that it was a case of connivance. Inquiry is on.

The sources added that departmental proceedings have been started on the two constables assigned for escorting the two convicts to the hospital, before the duo made fled.

The ACR (Annual Confidential Report) of both the constables are being look into, pointed out the sources.

