Polio immunization from March 4 to March 6 in East Garo Hills

WILLIAMNAGAR: The Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI) programme for 2024 for the children from 0 to 5 years in East Garo Hills will be implemented from March 4 to March 6.

In this regard, the District Medical and Health Officer, East Garo Hills, has issued a press communique and requested the parents to join hands with the department concerned for complete eradication of polio, stated a press release.

