Political Dimensions May Change in Meghalaya: Minister Rakkam A. Sangma

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: NPP leader and cabinet minister Rakkam A. Sangma has hinted that Meghalaya’s political landscape could undergo significant changes following the Gambegre bye-election.

Dr. Mehtab Chandee A. Sangma, the National People’s Party (NPP) candidate, secured a decisive victory, further solidifying the party’s influence in the state.

Speaking to the media, Rakkam Sangma remarked, “Maybe the political dimensions may change in the state now.”

The bye-election results follow the defection of three Congress legislators to the NPP ahead of the bye-polls, a move that further weakened the Congress’s presence in Meghalaya. Sangma voiced skepticism about the Congress’s ability to regain its footing in the state.

“I don’t expect Congress to revamp. As a party, Congress will have difficulties to revive. Winning the Lok Sabha election in Tura is like a miracle for Congress, but what about the Shillong seat? If they did well in Tura, they should have done that in Shillong also,” Sangma stated.

While acknowledging the Congress’s notable performance in Tura Lok Sabha seat, Sangma highlighted the disparity in its appeal across other parts of the state, particularly in Shillong seat.

The opposition’s strength in the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has dwindled to just 10 MLAs—comprising 5 from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), 4 from the Voice of the People Party (VPP), and 1 from Congress. Sources indicate that the NPP may capitalize on this situation by attempting to bring more legislators into its fold, potentially further consolidating its dominance and reshaping the state’s political landscape.

With the NPP firmly in the majority, such developments could mark a significant shift in Meghalaya’s political dynamics, leaving the opposition increasingly fragmented.

