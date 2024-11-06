Rare Mushroom Species from China Discovered in Meghalaya Forests

SHILLONG: Researchers have found a mushroom species that was previously only found in China. Recent research has shown that East Khasi Hills in Meghalaya has produced a mushroom called Leccinellum sinoaurantiacum. This species is characterized by a bright scarlet to orange-red color and is a rather unusual-looking fungus.

This species was isolated in the region's broad-leaved subtropical region from under the Castanopsis trees and is reportedly for the first time detected in India. This thus becomes an added knowledge pertaining to the mycobiota of this country.

The team led by researchers Kanad Das and Alfredo Vizzini used complex techniques that make this species unique. Five new species of fungi from the Uttarakhand Himalayas unveiled an unseen wealth in mountainous regions, particularly Northeast India. The findings were published in the "Scientific Reports" journal.

While being the visible fruiting body of fungi, not all fungi produce mushrooms. A bright Leccinellum sinoaurantiacum, now confirmed in India, contributes valuable data to the nation's biodiversity records.

Its slimy cap when wetted and yellow pore surfaces ensures its identity, supported further by genetic evidence as distinctly different from other species from the region. A researcher used a multigene molecular method that separates genetic markers like ITS and LSU to separate this species and others similar to it so that its classification becomes distinct and adds valuable genetic information on fungi in India.

It is ectomycorrhizal, which indicates that it associates favorably with local trees, especially species of Castanopsis. Such a relationship contributes to nutrient exchange between soil and plant, thus supportive of the ecosystems within Meghalaya's sub-temperate forests.

The study suggests that the region of Northeast India may be a hotspot for finding new fungal species, owing to its unique ecosystems. The newly identified species are ectomycorrhizal fungi, which play very important ecological roles in supporting the health of trees.

The study emphasizes Meghalaya's forests in terms of their ecological as well as scientific importance which has led to the understanding of India's diversity of fungi. Discoveries, such as a luminescent mushroom found there in 2020 have already received much publicity concerning the rare fungal varieties from this region.

Mushroom diversity is studied in the region that included 22 species through the study made in the year 2014 that concludes the area still being untapped concerning fungi potential. In special consideration, there are wild mushrooms considered edible and unexplored by humans.