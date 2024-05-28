Ration from fair price shops distributed: East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner (Supply)

SHILLONG: The Deputy Commissioner (Supply), East Khasi Hills District has informed the public consumers that rice under NFSA (AAY and PHH) and Non-NFSA and Wholemeal Atta for the month of May 2024 are being released and distributed through their respective fair price shops.

AAY quota of rice will be distributed at the scale of 35 kg per card and PHH quota at the scale of 5 kg per head free of cost. Non-NFSA rice will be distributed at the scale of 7.105 kg per household @ Rs. 12.70 to Rs. 13 per kg.

Wholemeal atta will be distributed at the scale of 5 kg per card in urban areas and 3 kg per card in rural areas @ Rs. 10.50 per kg.

Any non supply, supply of less prescribed scale, overcharging or supply with inferior quality may be reported to the office of the Deputy Commissioner (Supply), East Khasi Hills District, Shillong, stated the press release.

