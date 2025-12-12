Regionalism 2028: Will Meghalaya witness a political homecoming?

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Will 2028 mark the resurgence of regionalism in Meghalaya? Can a regional political party reclaim the reins of power after nearly two decades? And, more critically, will voters who once drifted towards national political forces now circle back to the idea of home-grown leadership rooted in local sentiment, tribal identity, and indigenous political ethos?

In Meghalaya’s ever-evolving political battleground—where national parties have tightened their grip, coalition compulsions dominate governance, and regional aspirations often struggle for space at the centre—the question of a regional revival has returned to the forefront. The debate has gained momentum as political observers ask: Is the State preparing for a course correction? Could voter fatigue with national party narratives open the door for a renewed push by regional forces? And can the electorate’s long-standing yearning for leadership that understands tribal nuances and local priorities rebuild the political chemistry required for a regional resurgence?

The last time Meghalaya had a Chief Minister from a regional party was the late Dr Donkupar Roy of the United Democratic Party (UDP), who took office under the Meghalaya Progressive Alliance (MPA). But the MPA government collapsed in less than a year, raising enduring questions about the stability of regional coalitions. Today, as Meghalaya marches towards 2028, UDP President Metbah Lyngdoh is striking an unflinching political tone, asserting renewed confidence in the party’s electoral momentum.

