Returning Officer of 1st Shillong (ST) Parliamentary Constituency SC Sadhu meets with political parties

Shillong: The Returning officer of 1St Shillong (ST) Parliamentary Constituency SC Sadhu today met all the leaders of political parties in connection with the General Election to the LokSabha 2024.

Sadhu while addressing the meeting requested the leaders of political parties to maintain law and order. Meghalaya is a peaceful state and in every election we see that it went on without any problems, he added.

He urged all the Political Parties to request their supporters not to create havoc in the public meeting of others. He also advised them not to spread fake news or messages without verifying them.

