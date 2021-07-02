Revoke environmental clearance granted to Star Cement: STIEH

A REPORTER



SHILLONG: A women's organization christened as Saindur Tipkur – Tipkha Ieng Ehrngiew Hynñiewtrep (STIEH) has opposed the environmental clearance granted to M/s Star Cement Ltd and requested the Director Impact Assessment Division, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to look into the matter.

"The environmental clearance was granted by the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change to M/s Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd for the mining lease of limestone and shale quarrying in Brishyrnot, Elaka Narpuh, and East Jaintia Hills, without any public consultation or public hearing," said STIEH president Deiwi Tongper.

She said that it is a matter of great concern to see that the Ministry issued environmental clearance to the above-mentioned Company despite stiff opposition by a majority of the local people of Elaka Narpuh and Jaintia Hills.

"We request and appeal to your esteemed office to intervene and revoke the environmental clearance given to M/s Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd in the interest of livelihood and betterment of our people and the environment," she added.

