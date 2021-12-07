Sec 144 CrPC promulgated to prohibit unauthorized parking in Meghalaya

A REPORTER



SHILLONG: The Subdivisional Magistrate, Pynursla Civil Sub Division has promulgated an order under Section 144 CrPC prohibiting any unauthorized parking of vehicles from Dawki Bridge upto Umsyiem village junction of NH-40. Any violation in this regard may be booked under Section 179 of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 and any other relevant provisions of the law.

The order is necessitated following reports that some unregulated persons are opening their business at Umsyiem boating point and illegally parking their/clients vehicles along the narrow stretch of NH-40 at the noted stretch. This callous practices lead to daily traffic snarls and severely obstructing the normal traffic flow during the peak tourist seasons which results in extreme public inconvenience and unpleasant experience to general commuters using the road. This order comes into force with immediate effect.

