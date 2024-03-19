Section 144 of CrPC imposed in East Garo Hills

WILLIAMNAGAR: In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, East Garo Hills District Magistrate, Vibhor Aggarwal, has promulgated Section 144 of the CrPC and issued an order thereby prohibiting wall writing, pasting of posters or defacement in any form, erecting or displaying of cut-outs, hoardings, banners, flags, etc. on any government premises.

The order has prohibited displaying of flags and banners in private premises except with the voluntary written permission of the occupants or owners, display of flags and stickers on commercial vehicles unless such vehicle is a validly used for election campaign after obtaining requisite permission from the District Election Officer or the Returning Officer and display the original permission on the wind screen, stated a press release.

