SEETI 2.0 Brings Food, Culture & Community to Meghalaya

India's culinary collective SEETI is heading back to the Northeast for its second edition, with Meghalaya set to host a six-day immersive experience from March 26 to March 31.

The event — billed as Seeti Meghalaya Kahani 2 — will bring together some of the country's most recognised chefs, storytellers, and cultural creators for an experience rooted in local food traditions, indigenous produce, and community stories.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma voiced his support for the initiative, calling Meghalaya's culture, landscapes, and youth energy the state's defining strengths. He described SEETI 2.0 as a platform for young people to lead, innovate, and share Meghalaya's story with the world.

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