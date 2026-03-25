SEETI 2.0 Brings Food, Culture & Community to Meghalaya

India's culinary collective SEETI is heading back to the Northeast for its second edition, with Meghalaya set to host a six-day immersive experience from March 26 to March 31.
The event — billed as Seeti Meghalaya Kahani 2 — will bring together some of the country's most recognised chefs, storytellers, and cultural creators for an experience rooted in local food traditions, indigenous produce, and community stories.
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma voiced his support for the initiative, calling Meghalaya's culture, landscapes, and youth energy the state's defining strengths. He described SEETI 2.0 as a platform for young people to lead, innovate, and share Meghalaya's story with the world.
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Dr. Vijay Kumar D., IAS, Chairman & Managing Director of Meghalayan Age Ltd., said the event aligns with the state's broader goal of building tourism models that are sustainable and deeply linked to local identity.
He noted that SEETI's approach — engaging with local ecosystems, food practices, and cultural narratives in a structured way — reflects exactly the kind of tourism Meghalaya aims to promote.
The founders of SEETI pointed to a longstanding gap: the Northeast's rich food culture and people have not yet fully entered the national conversation.
They described Meghalaya as the entry point to change that — a place where a curated group of guests can slow down, connect, and experience the region directly rather than through an outside lens.
"We don't interpret the place," the founders said. "We create moments through food, conversation, and shared experiences, where our guests become storytellers themselves."
The event has been made possible with support from the Meghalaya Government.