Shashi Tharoor Appreciates Assam Student Author's Debut Book

Binit Kumar Singh, a young student and first-time author from Silchar in Assam, has received a letter of appreciation from Lok Sabha MP and noted author Dr. Shashi Tharoor for his literary debut.
Tharoor, who represents Thiruvananthapuram in Parliament and chairs the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, wrote to Singh personally to acknowledge his passion for writing and congratulate him on his book, With You, Always.
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In his letter dated March 13, 2026, Tharoor praised the young writer's dedication to literature and reflected on why creative expression continues to matter.
He noted that even as artificial intelligence increasingly shapes modern life, writing remains a distinctly human act — one that cannot be replicated or replaced.
Tharoor also touched on the book's central theme of love, describing it as one of the most enduring and defining emotions of the human experience.
The letter closed with his best wishes to Singh for success in his literary journey ahead.
For a student author writing from a smaller city like Silchar, receiving direct acknowledgment from one of India's most prominent literary-political figures carries considerable weight.
Tharoor himself is a bestselling author with dozens of books to his name, making his recognition of Singh's work particularly meaningful for the young writer and his readers.
The development was shared through a press release, with Singh's supporters describing the letter as an encouraging milestone in what they hope will be a long writing career.