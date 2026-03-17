Shashi Tharoor Appreciates Assam Student Author's Debut Book

In his letter dated March 13, 2026, Tharoor praised the young writer's dedication to literature and reflected on why creative expression continues to matter.

He noted that even as artificial intelligence increasingly shapes modern life, writing remains a distinctly human act — one that cannot be replicated or replaced.

Tharoor also touched on the book's central theme of love, describing it as one of the most enduring and defining emotions of the human experience.

The letter closed with his best wishes to Singh for success in his literary journey ahead.