Shillong MP Calls for Independent Delimitation Process Amid Political Tensions

SHILLONG: Shillong MP Ricky AJ Syngkon has urged the government to keep the ongoing delimitation of the constituencies in both the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council free from all forms of electoral considerations. Syngkon pointed out that there is an urgent need for a transparent drawing of boundaries in view of the undercurrents that have been made relating to the recent extensions of the term of both councils.

KHADC and JHADC tenures were extended twice this year by the state government. From their five-year span, it was further extended for two successive six months. According to the government, constituency delimitation is not over yet, while Syngkon and his party-the Voice of the People Party-crafts a different theory.

The VPP believes that the state's ruling parties feel threatened by a rising tide of public support for the VPP, which made a promising debut in the last state Assembly elections with four seats. Syngkon has been critical of the recent approval of a second six-month extension. He has been quoted as saying, "The move to extend the present government is only to delay the inevitable wave of change being ushered in by the people.".

"Both VPP and the people are opposed to these extensions," said Syngkon, who indicated that such a decision reflects a government trying to hold on to power amidst growing dissatisfaction. He further alluded to the growing discontent among the electorate, which he says has grown tired of the status quo and is clamoring for change.

Syngkon reacted in response to recent statements from KHADC Chief Executive Member Pyniaid Sing Syiem of the National People's Party that the voters regretted choosing them in the last election. He told Syiem he won the Shillong Lok Sabha seat with a comfortable margin with formidable support from most Assembly constituencies in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region.

"The people have spoken," Syngkon said, adding, "My winning the Shillong Lok Sabha election sends a loud and clear message that the people want change and are gradually getting disgusted with the present government."

As political heat is on in Meghalaya, the constituency boundary issue may snowball into a flashpoint in the emerging political scenario in the state.