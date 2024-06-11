Shillong Municipal Board files FIR at office of the Superintendent of Police

SHILLONG: The Chief Executive Officer, Shillong Municipal Board has informed that the office has received information that unknown person/s is/are collecting money with a fake receipt bearing the name of the SMB from street vendors on the pretext of registration of vendors, which the Town Vending Committee (TVC) through this office is currently conducting as per provisions of the Meghalaya Street Vending (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme, 2023. The CEO has informed that there is no registration fee being charged by the TVC. The office has also received a formal complaint from the Meghalaya & Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers & Street Vendors Association (MGSPHSVA).

With regard to this matter, the CEO, Shillong Muncipal Board has filed an FIR at the office of the Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills District, Shillong with a request to take action against the person/s as per provision of the law, stated the press release.

