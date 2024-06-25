Shillong Municipal Board lodged FIR for collecting money in lieu of fake receipts

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against a person for illegally collection of money in the name of the office.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the SMB his office has received information that a person has been collecting money with a fake receipt bearing the name of the board from street vendors on the pretext of registration of vendors.

Currently the SMB through the Town Vending Committee (TVC) is conducting registration as per provisions of the Meghalaya Street Vending (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme, 2023.

The CEO has informed that there is no registration fee being charged by the TVC. The office has also received a photograph of the culprit along with the fake slip paid via Whatsapp group.

