Shillong Police Bust Prostitution Network Near Churches, Gurdwaras in City Crackdown

Shillong police carried out a sweeping anti-prostitution operation across several parts of the city on Friday, arresting 16 people and dismantling what authorities described as an organised network facilitating prostitution — particularly in areas close to churches and gurdwaras.

The operation was conducted by the East Khasi Hills Police on March 28, 2026, following a rise in public complaints and growing concern over an increase in HIV cases in the Meghalaya capital.

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