Shillong Police Bust Prostitution Network Near Churches, Gurdwaras in City Crackdown

Shillong police carried out a sweeping anti-prostitution operation across several parts of the city on Friday, arresting 16 people and dismantling what authorities described as an organised network facilitating prostitution — particularly in areas close to churches and gurdwaras.
The operation was conducted by the East Khasi Hills Police on March 28, 2026, following a rise in public complaints and growing concern over an increase in HIV cases in the Meghalaya capital.
Also Read: Action taken against prostitution in Sootea
Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem, said the action was prompted by multiple complaints from residents and local stakeholders.
"Sex workers were operating from different locations in close proximity to religious places such as churches and gurdwaras," Syiem said, adding that the rise in HIV cases in Shillong had also made the situation increasingly urgent.
The combination of community concern and a public health dimension gave the operation both social and medical urgency.
Police conducted simultaneous operations at three key locations in the city:
The stretch from Khyndai Lad (Pegasus Hotel to Presbyterian English Service Church, opposite SBI Main Branch)
Opposite the MBOSE office at Lachumiere
IGP Point
The coordinated nature of the raids across multiple sites was aimed at preventing individuals from being tipped off and evading arrest.
Of the 16 persons apprehended, four are suspected to have acted as pimps or agents — actively facilitating and procuring individuals for prostitution, according to police.
Authorities also seized one Swift Dzire car and two scooters that are believed to have been used in connection with the alleged offences.
A formal case has been registered at Sadar Police Station under Case No. 119(03)2026.
The charges have been framed under Sections 4, 5, 7, and 8 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, read with Section 110 of the Meghalaya Police Act.
The raid was led by Ivan Diengdoh, MPS, Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations), and assisted by Joyti Wahlang, MPS, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Women and Child Care).
Officers-in-charge from Sadar Police Station, Women Police Station, and Laitumkrah Police Station were also part of the operation, alongside additional East Khasi Hills Police personnel.