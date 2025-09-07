Shillong siren security scare calls for policy review: Ampareen Lyngdoh

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Dr. M. Ampareen Lyngdoh on Saturday raised serious concerns over the recent security scare near the Meghalaya Secretariat, where tinted vehicles fitted with sirens, bouncers in black attire, and air guns were publicly displayed, leaving citizens alarmed.

Speaking to media, Lyngdoh said the incident has exposed glaring lapses and will likely compel the government to urgently revisit its security-related policies. “With this one exposure, probably now as a government we will be forced to look at the policies in position and to review them at the earliest,” she remarked, while clarifying that an official stand would be issued by the Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Home (Police).

Reflecting on the public’s shock, Lyngdoh admitted she too was concerned when the news first broke. “I was wondering whether everything was all right, and that safety was not compromised because suddenly there was this huge display of arms in ammunition that kind of took citizens by surprise,” she said, adding that questions remain on the legality of such actions.

Lauding the East Khasi Hills police for intercepting the vehicles, she said, “I would give great credit to the police. Don’t know what tipped them, don’t know what prompted them to take that raid on the roads, but I must say that with this one exposure, probably now as a government we will be forced to look at the policies in position and to review them at the earliest.”

Calling for an end to the culture of individuals flaunting questionable security paraphernalia, Lyngdoh stressed that misuse of symbols of authority—like fake guns, sirens, and misleading security cordons—should not be tolerated. “We should disallow Z categories as Z categories, Y categories as U categories. There should be no confusion to the public in interpretation of law and security provisions,” she asserted.

On concerns about rising lawlessness, she said the episode reflects a dangerous trend of so-called influencers spreading misinformation and creating unnecessary panic. “The perception of insecurity seems to be misguided and misinterpreted by few heroes calling themselves social media influencers… The public should not be gullible, stick to facts. Interpretation of non-factual information should be banned,” Lyngdoh added.

Also Read: Government to organize ‘Sun Rise Festival’ at Dong to promote tourism: Khandu

Also Watch: