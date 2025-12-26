Shillong sports festive glow with Xmas spirit

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Shillong slipped into a bridal glow this Christmas, draped in twinkling lights and festive warmth that transformed the hill city into a living celebration. From softly lit streets to joy-filled gatherings, the city resonated with carols, laughter and a quiet sense of belonging as residents and visitors alike soaked in the season’s magic.

The festive decorations not only lifted spirits but also drew tourists in large numbers, eager to witness Christmas in the hills—where celebration feels intimate and heartfelt.

As “Joy to the World” echoed through the cold December air, Shillong reminded everyone that Christmas is not about grandeur, but about spirit. It is about faith gently nurtured, community closely held, and a city that celebrates with care—rooted in devotion, togetherness and the timeless embrace of the hills that hold it all together.

