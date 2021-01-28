Shillong Teer Result Today - 28 Jan'21 - Jowai Teer (Meghalaya) Number Result Live Update

 Top
✅Shillong, Juwai teer target result update will be out for public at respective time 1:45(Jowai), Shillong[3:30 & 4:30pm]. Keep checking the website

  |  28 Jan 2021 9:08 AM GMT

Shillong Teer Result Live Update: It is an archery-based lottery organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Meghalaya. Meghalaya Teer game is a much acclaimed & popular game in north east india belt. The association comprises around 12 archery clubs of Shillong. The game was legalised in 1982 after the state government passed the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. Respective teer results will be reflected here post result announcements. Good luck to the people who have bought tickets for shillong teer game can check the teer hit number results on official website meghalayateer.com as well.

Shillong Teer Result Today - 28 January'21

Khasi hills archery sports association, Shillong Meghalaya organising archery based teer game from last 12+ years. First & second round number of ✅Shillong teer target hit number update will be out for public at 3:30 PM & 4:30pm today respectively. Check your dream Shillong teer result number here...

Shillong Teer Day
F/R(3:30pm)
S/R(4:30pm)
28 Jan 2021
33
92
27 Jan 2021
45
68
25 Jan 2021
86
34
23 Jan 2021
38
39
22 Jan 2021
40
39
21 Jan 2021
95
69
20 Jan 2021
90
27
19 Jan 2021
79
22
18 Jan 2021
87
14
16 Jan 2021
86
91
15 Jan 2021
42
53
14 Jan 2021
75
89
13 Jan 2021
50
69
12 Jan 2021
11
05
11 Jan 2021
84
01
09 Jan 2021
13
82
08 Jan 2021
57
14
07 Jan 2021
34
61
06 Jan 2021
23
87
05 Jan 2021
48
02
04 Jan 2021
87
90
02 Jan 2021
58
57
01 Jan 2021
xx
xx

The teer game is played throughout the week, except for Sundays. One can buy tickets for Shillong Teer from Monday to Saturday, from 10 AM to 3:30 PM. The game begins at 3:30 PM. People with tickets have to bet on a number between 0 to 99. In round one, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows, while in round two, 20 arrows are shot. The teer hit winner is the one who could guess the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly.

Jowai Teer Result Today - 28 January'21

Apart from the shillong, the teer game is also conducted at three places —Juwai Teer, Ladrymbai Teer. The Juwai teer target number game is also played in two rounds. First & second round number of Jowai teer hit number update will be out for public at 1:45pm & 2:30pm today respectively.

Jowai Teer Day
F/R(1:45pm)
SR(2:30pm)
28 Jan 2021
01
86
27 Jan 2021
55
46
25 Jan 2021
78
41
23 Jan 2021
26
95
22 Jan 2021
57
08
21 Jan 2021
05
99
20 Jan 2021
58
60
19 Jan 2021
77
35
18 Jan 2021
63
71
16 Jan 2021
81
27
15 Jan 2021
54
28
14 Jan 2021
17
32
13 Jan 2021
38
59
12 Jan 2021
94
49
11 Jan 2021
67
87
09 Jan 2021
85
04
08 Jan 2021
88
05
07 Jan 2021
79
53
06 Jan 2021
52
68
05 Jan 2021
88
59
04 Jan 2021
64
29
02 Jan 2021
58
25
01 Jan 2021
xx
xx

If a person can guess the teer dream number in the first round, they get Rs 80 for every Rs 1 bet on the target number. If they are able to guess the number in the second round, they get Rs 60 for every Rs 1 spent in the second round. It is a forecast based game if one is able to predict the target number in both the rounds. One can win up to Rs 4,000 on every Rs 1 spent.

