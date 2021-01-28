Shillong Teer Result Today - 28 Jan'21 - Jowai Teer (Meghalaya) Number Result Live Update

Shillong Teer Result Today - 28 January'21

Khasi hills archery sports association, Shillong Meghalaya organising archery based teer game from last 12+ years. First & second round number of ✅Shillong teer target hit number update will be out for public at 3:30 PM & 4:30pm today respectively. Check your dream Shillong teer result number here...

Shillong Teer Day

F/R(3:30pm)

S/R(4:30pm)

28 Jan 2021

33

92

27 Jan 2021

45

68 25 Jan 2021

86

34 23 Jan 2021

38

39 22 Jan 2021

40

39 21 Jan 2021

95

69 20 Jan 2021

90

27 19 Jan 2021

79

22

18 Jan 2021

87

14

16 Jan 2021

86

91

15 Jan 2021

42

53

14 Jan 2021

75

89

13 Jan 2021

50

69

12 Jan 2021

11

05

11 Jan 2021

84

01

09 Jan 2021

13

82

08 Jan 2021

57

14

07 Jan 2021

34

61

06 Jan 2021

23

87

05 Jan 2021

48

02

04 Jan 2021

87

90

02 Jan 2021

58

57

01 Jan 2021

xx

xx



The teer game is played throughout the week, except for Sundays. One can buy tickets for Shillong Teer from Monday to Saturday, from 10 AM to 3:30 PM. The game begins at 3:30 PM. People with tickets have to bet on a number between 0 to 99. In round one, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows, while in round two, 20 arrows are shot. The teer hit winner is the one who could guess the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly.

Jowai Teer Result Today - 28 January'21

Apart from the shillong, the teer game is also conducted at three places —Juwai Teer, Ladrymbai Teer. The Juwai teer target number game is also played in two rounds. First & second round number of Jowai teer hit number update will be out for public at 1:45pm & 2:30pm today respectively.

Jowai Teer Day

F/R(1:45pm)

SR(2:30pm)

28 Jan 2021

01

86

27 Jan 2021

55

46

25 Jan 2021

78

41

23 Jan 2021

26

95

22 Jan 2021

57

08

21 Jan 2021

05

99

20 Jan 2021

58

60

19 Jan 2021

77

35

18 Jan 2021

63

71

16 Jan 2021

81

27

15 Jan 2021

54

28

14 Jan 2021

17

32

13 Jan 2021

38

59

12 Jan 2021

94

49

11 Jan 2021

67

87

09 Jan 2021

85

04

08 Jan 2021

88

05

07 Jan 2021

79

53

06 Jan 2021

52

68

05 Jan 2021

88

59

04 Jan 2021

64

29

02 Jan 2021

58

25

01 Jan 2021

xx

xx



If a person can guess the teer dream number in the first round, they get Rs 80 for every Rs 1 bet on the target number. If they are able to guess the number in the second round, they get Rs 60 for every Rs 1 spent in the second round. It is a forecast based game if one is able to predict the target number in both the rounds. One can win up to Rs 4,000 on every Rs 1 spent.

