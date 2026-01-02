Shillong Teer Result Today - 2nd January 2026 - Jowai Teer (Meghalaya) Number Result Live Update

This conventional teer games is very famous all across Meghalaya. Apart from the Shillong, Meghalaya, the teer game is also conducted at two places of Meghalaya—Juwai, Ladrymbai. The Juwai teer target game is also played in two rounds.

Teer Game History

The teer game was legalised in 1982 after the state government passed the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. The decision was taken as the betting game brought a lot of revenue to the ones organizing.

Teer Game,Rule:

In round one, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows, while in round two, 20 arrows are shot. The winner is the one who could guess the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly.

If a person can guess the teer dream number in the first round, they get Rs 80 for every Rs 1 bet on the target number. If they are able to guess the number in the second round, they get Rs 60 for every Rs 1 spent in the second round. It is a forecast based game if one is able to predict the target number in both the rounds. One can win up to Rs 4,000 on every Rs 1 spent.