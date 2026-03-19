Shillong to Host Its First International Film Festival on March 25–27

SIFF will include film screenings from across the Northeast, other parts of India, and abroad, all to be held at the State Convention Centre in Shillong.

Beyond the screenings, the festival has a strong focus on capacity building. Workshops and training sessions will be held over the three days to help budding filmmakers understand the craft of filmmaking and film editing.

Minister Rymbui said the festival is not just a cultural event but a platform meant to open real opportunities for emerging talent in the state.

"Filmmaking in Meghalaya is not recent. There are many budding artists and filmmakers, and during these three days, we will provide training to budding filmmakers on filmmaking," he said.