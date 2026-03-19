Shillong to Host Its First International Film Festival on March 25–27

Shillong: Meghalaya's capital is gearing up to host its first-ever international film festival later this month, with the Shillong International Film Festival (SIFF) scheduled from March 25 to 27 at the State Convention Centre.
The three-day event will bring together a diverse mix of local, regional, Hindi, and international cinema — including two international films — and is being positioned as a significant step forward for Meghalaya's film industry.
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Information and Public Relations Minister Lahkmen Rymbui formally launched the festival on Wednesday, unveiling the SIFF logo, official website, and trailer at a programme attended by senior officials from the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Meghalaya.
The festival is being organised by the state government through the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).
SIFF will include film screenings from across the Northeast, other parts of India, and abroad, all to be held at the State Convention Centre in Shillong.
Beyond the screenings, the festival has a strong focus on capacity building. Workshops and training sessions will be held over the three days to help budding filmmakers understand the craft of filmmaking and film editing.
Minister Rymbui said the festival is not just a cultural event but a platform meant to open real opportunities for emerging talent in the state.
"Filmmaking in Meghalaya is not recent. There are many budding artists and filmmakers, and during these three days, we will provide training to budding filmmakers on filmmaking," he said.
Rymbui made a case for why Meghalaya is a natural fit for film tourism and cinematic production, pointing to the state's landscapes, cultural richness, and growing pool of local talent.
"Meghalaya is blessed with a unique culture, topography and geography. Its tourist spots and beautiful landscapes attract people from across the country and the world to shoot films," the minister said.
He added that SIFF is expected to trigger a series of further developments for the state's film ecosystem.
"This is path-breaking because many developments are expected to follow," Rymbui said.
Authorities have described SIFF as a long-pending initiative for Meghalaya's creative community — one that could help the state establish itself as a filmmaking and cultural exchange destination within the Northeast and beyond.
The festival is open to entries from local, national, and international filmmakers, and organisers say the event is designed to be the first of many.