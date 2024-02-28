Skit competition on Financial Literacy Week organized in Shillong

SHILLONG: RBI Shillong observed the launching ceremony of Financial Literacy Week, 2024 with great enthusiasm and significance on Monday. To commemorate the event, a skit competition was organized on the same day, wherein students from various colleges in and around Shillong had participated enthusiastically. The event was conducted with a motive to give further impetus to financial literacy efforts and fulfil the vision of creating a financially aware and empowered India. The skit competition was based on the theme “Importance of Financial Literacy.”

While Sankardev College emerged as the winner, the 1st runner-up and 2nd runner -up positions were bagged by NEHU and Women’s college respectively. The winners were given cash prizes along with participation certificates. The participants along with the teachers from various colleges appreciated the RBI’s endeavour in conducting the programme, stated a press release.

