Somnath relics draw massive devotional surge as Shillong hosts rare Jyotirlinga Darshan

SHILLONG: Shillong witnessed an extraordinary spiritual congregation as relics claimed to be from the original Somnath Jyotirlinga-artefacts believed to have been lost for nearly a millennium-arrived in the city, drawing an overwhelming turnout of devotees for a special samuhik Rudra Abhishek.

Earlier this year, the Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru became the focal point of national attention during Maha Shivaratri when Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar unveiled what he described as relics of the original Somnath Jyotirlinga, said to have vanished after Mahmud of Ghazni's invasion in 1026 AD. The historic unveiling, attended by Union Minister of State for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, marked a pivotal moment in contemporary spiritual discourse.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar stated that fragments of the ancient Jyotirlinga had been preserved through centuries of upheaval and were now poised to return to their "rightful home".

The sacred Shivalingas-distinct for their unique magnetic field-were brought to Shillong for public darshan, culminating in a mass Rudra Abhishek that witnessed a large gathering of devotees seeking blessings from what many believe to be a rare and deeply powerful spiritual relic.

