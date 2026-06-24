TMC future in Meghalaya faces uncertainty amid West Bengal rebellion

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Uncertainty has gripped the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Meghalaya following a leadership crisis in West Bengal, while the ruling National People's Party (NPP) signalled that its doors remained open for political realignments.

TMC legislators in Meghalaya said they had not received any official communication from the state leadership regarding the developments in West Bengal, where a dissident faction reportedly claimed to have removed Mamata Banerjee as party chairperson and announced a parallel leadership structure.

The rebel group, led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, claimed support from a section of legislators and functionaries and said former Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim had joined its camp. The faction also named MLA Arup Roy as chairperson after a voice vote.

In Meghalaya, TMC legislators maintained that no meeting of the state executive committee had been held to discuss the issue, further deepening uncertainty over the party's position in the state.

Amid the speculation, TMC legislator Dr Mizanur Rahman Kazi was seen meeting Deputy Chief Minister and NPP leader Snaiwbhalang Dhar at the State Secretariat. Although Kazi described the meeting as casual and declined to elaborate, the interaction fuelled political speculation over possible shifts.

Speaking on the developments, Dhar said the NPP had not been approached by TMC leaders but added that the party remained open to discussions with those willing to join. He also said leaders from other parties were already in contact with the NPP.

Referring to former NPP member Mohendro Rapsang's move to the BJP, Dhar said political switching was a normal process. He added that the party would prioritise "winability" while selecting candidates for the 2028 Assembly elections and suggested that further defections could take place closer to the polls.

The NPP's strength in the Meghalaya Assembly has recently increased to 33 following a series of mergers and defections.

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