Traditional festivals like Wangala, Behdeinkhlam and Shad Nongkrem reflect Meghalaya’s cultural inclusivity: Sanbor Shullai

SHILLONG: In a strong assertion of Meghalaya’s cultural inclusivity rooted in traditional festivals like Wangala, Behdeinkhlam and Shad Nongkrem beside others, Minister In-charge of Arts and Culture and senior BJP legislator Sanbor Shullai hit back at critics who claim that conversion to Christianity alienates individuals from their traditional roots. Talking to media persons in Shillong, Shullai made an impassioned appeal for unity through heritage and urged people to celebrate diversity beyond religious lines.

“There are few people who says that once you are converted into Christianity, you cannot participate the culture, that is very wrong,” said Shullai. “What I want to send a message is that, for example, you will see in Nagaland, 98 percent are Christian. But it is the Christian along with the indigenous people together they came forward how to preserve the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland.”

He cited examples from across the Northeast to drive home his point, saying, “In Mizoram 98-97 percent are Christian but they preserve their culture, if you go to Tripura, if you see in Arunachal, even here Khasi-Jaintia and even in Garo Hills, in Garo Hills Songsarek indigenous people are only 5 percent and 95 percent are converted to Christianity but how they preserve Wangala Dance, participated by all.”

Highlighting the spirit of inclusivity in Meghalaya, Shullai said, “Here also, you will see the Shad Nongkrem both Christian and non-Christian are participating, here in our Behdeinkhlam, you will see thousand and thousand of Christians brother and sister participate. So to say that those who have converted into Christianity they cannot take part in their own culture is very wrong.”

Shullai announced that the Department of Arts and Culture will organize another major cultural program on November 15 at the State Central Library, featuring traditional groups from across India. “The meaning of our art and culture department is to promote to preserve our art and culture system of our state,” he said.

When asked whether the state is promoting cultural exchange programs between the northeastern states, Shullai confirmed ongoing discussions. “I have discussed with principal secretary and that also will happen and we will sit next week for meeting for cultural exchange program. We invite all this traditional groups from every part of north eastern states to take part in this program which we will organise here in Shillong,” he added.

