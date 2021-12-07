Trinamool Congress to work for the betterment of people of Meghalaya: Charles Pyngrope

A CORRESPONDENT



SHILLONG: Meghalaya unit president of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Charles Pyngrope on Monday said that the 12 legislators who had merged to the party will prove that the party will work for the betterment of the people (of the State).

"We will adopt similar method that has been done in West Bengal for the poor. There are the pro-poor schemes for the underprivileged, widows and pensioners," Pyngrope told reporters on the sidelines of a felicitation programme in Umpling.

When asked what the party was looking for while choosing a candidate for the 2023 Assembly elections, the State unit chief of the AITC said that the party will have to pick up a person who takes up right issues for the people.

"So it is a combination of both personality and issues. You may take up the issues of the people but the people may not like that person. You cannot single out one factor that will determine the outcome of the election in 2023," Pyngrope added. He also said that to get the mandate of the people of Meghalaya, the Trinamool Congress will have to let the people know of their policies which it has for the State.

"The advantage is we already have a base. It is incumbent upon us to convince the people that supporting the TMC will be for a better future," the State ATIC president said.

Pyngrope also informed that he had been told categorically by the chairperson of the AITC, Mamata Banerjee, that the central leadership of the party will not interfere in whatever the State unit does, provided they stick to the rules and maintain discipline.

Meanwhile, a Congress Member of District Council (MDC) in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Bajop Pyngrope was also present at the felicitation programme for the State unit chief of the AITC.

Speaking at the felicitation programme, the MDC criticized the leadership of the party and made it amply clear that he too would soon leave the party. He said that the TMC was a secular party and it respected all religions.

"The TMC will form the government in 2023," he added.

Also Read: Former Congress Leader Charles Pyngrop Appointed as Meghalaya TMC President

Also watch:



