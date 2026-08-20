UDP Chief Metbah Lyngdoh’s Outburst Draws Attention Amid Reports of Party Rumblings

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: United Democratic Party (UDP) president Metbah Lyngdoh's visibly agitated response to questions about reported differences within the party drew attention amid growing speculation over its internal affairs.

Asked about reports of rumblings and differences of opinion within the UDP, Lyngdoh said such disagreements were normal in political organisations and that the party had mechanisms to address them. He also questioned the manner in which the media was pursuing the issue, saying, "Why you want to poke so much this is too much…"

The issue gained significance after the UDP Central Executive Committee entrusted Lyngdoh with convening a Parliamentary Party meeting to discuss grievances raised by legislators. UDP working president Paul Lyngdoh acknowledged that reports of "rumbling" within the party were circulating and said the leadership was discussing the concerns. He also said he had heard rumours that some UDP legislators could be considering a merger with the BJP, but declined to comment further.

Metbah Lyngdoh denied having information about any such merger plan and reiterated that differences of opinion were part of the political process. He said the party had platforms including the CEC, Parliamentary Party and core committee meetings to discuss and resolve issues through consultation.

Reports of UDP legislators travelling to Delhi also added to the speculation. Metbah Lyngdoh referred to a statement by UDP MLA and Cabinet Minister Lahkmen Rymbui concerning issues related to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

The proposed Parliamentary Party meeting is now expected to provide a formal platform for legislators to raise their grievances as the UDP seeks to strengthen its organisational unity.

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