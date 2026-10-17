UDP Merger Row: Meghalaya Speaker’s Decision May Shape Party’s Future

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma's pending decision on the proposed merger of eight United Democratic Party (UDP) legislators with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remained crucial as political negotiations continued over the possible shift of three more UDP MLAs to the National People's Party (NPP).

The eight legislators submitted their merger letter on September 25, after joining the BJP in New Delhi on September 23. The move increased the BJP's strength in the Assembly from two to 10. The Speaker was awaiting legal opinions before deciding whether to recognise the merger. Senior UDP leader and West Shillong MLA Paul Lyngdoh said on Wednesday that the remaining legislators' next steps would depend on the Speaker's decision and the requirements of the anti-defection law. He said that if the Speaker rejected the split, the UDP would retain all 12 legislators, while recognition of the merger would leave the party with four MLAs.

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