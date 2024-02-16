Union minister Bhoumik inaugurates PM-DAKSH Yojana for Divyangjan in Shillong

SHILLONG: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Kum Pratima Bhoumik inaugurated the Skilled Training Programme under PM-DAKSH (Pradhan Mantri Dakshta Aur Kushalta Sampann Hitgrahi) Yojana, for Persons With Disabilities (Divyangjan) in Shillong today. The programme was organised at Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Shillong.

The Minister also distributed NIRAMAYA Health Cards among the beneficiaries. 10 persons from Shillong enrolled for the training programme in the event today. Addressing the gathering Bhoumik said that Central Government is committed towards the empowerment of Divyangjan and is working on the vision of the Prime Minister by serving the last man. The minister said that commitment is evident from the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the North-East more around 60 times since 2014, while his Council of Ministers has also visited the North-East more than 450 times. The result is a miraculous transformation in the region and her department has also left no stone unturned to provide the Divyangjan with opportunities for inclusive development.

She underscored the need for the Skill training programme for empowerment of Divyangs and her department is always ready to extend any kind of support to meet the need required for their welfare. The initiatives launched by the department encompass a wide range of transformative actions, reflecting the government's relentless pursuit of a more inclusive society, she added. The initiatives reflect DEPwD's unwavering dedication to advancing disability rights and harnessing technology to improve the lives of persons with disabilities across the nation, she added.

She informed the gathering about the details of the schemes being implemented by the department for Divyangjan. She said that Divyangjans are an integral part of human resource and the Central Government is committed to build a capable environment in every possible way for inclusive opportunity for Divyangjan.

She lauded the efforts of the Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (CRC- Shillong) in providing better services to the disabled. The Minister specially appreciated the services rendered by the centre to the differently-abled by conducting various medical treatments and vocational training classes for their speedy recovery. She interacted with the divyangjan and listened to the success stories narrated by the beneficiaries. The minister also appreciated the efforts put forward by the state government in taking forward the initiatives of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for benefit of the divyangs of the state.

The programme was also attended by the Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt.of Meghalaya, Social Welfare Department Shri Pravin Baksi, Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities Smt Sabrella B Marak and other officials of the state government.

