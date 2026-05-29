Union Minister Raksha Khadse Sees Shillong Sports Centre Emerging as High-Altitude Sports Hub

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SHILLONG: Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse on Thursday said the Sports Authority of India's North Eastern Hill University Centre in Shillong has the potential to emerge as a high-altitude training hub for elite athletes.

During her visit to the SAI NEHU Centre, Khadse reviewed sports infrastructure, training facilities and athlete support systems, and interacted with athletes, coaches and officials.

The minister toured various sporting facilities and participated in activities including Indian round archery and football alongside athletes.

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