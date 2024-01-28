Union MoS for Finance Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad reviews centrally sponsored schemes

AMPATI: In line with the mandate from the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER), Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Union Minister of State for Finance, today visited Ampati, headquarters of Meghalaya’s South West Garo Hills district, to assess the progress of the implementation of various government schemes.

Dr. Karad was accompanied by the MP of 2-Tura constituency, Agatha K. Sangma, Rangsakona MLA, Subir M. Marak, Deputy Commissioner, R.P. Marak, and Superintendent of Police, Vikash Kumar, during the series of interactions he had at three consecutive locations during his maiden day-long visit to the district headquarters.

At the Ampati Circuit House conference hall, the Minister was briefed on the progress and achievements as well as the challenges faced in the implementation of various Central flagship schemes through a power point presentation by ADC Dr. Rezina Ch Marak with the participation of the officials of the concerned lined departments.

Conducting a comprehensive review of central government schemes led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state government initiatives, he expressed satisfaction with the successful implementation of various schemes in the district, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to foster development in the Northeast region.

Dr. Karad highlighted the potential to enhance financial inclusion, particularly in the hilly terrain, by increasing the reach of banks through the establishment of additional branches. He said discussions with the Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, revealed the existence of bank correspondents, and efforts will be made to open more branches to serve the region effectively.

The Minister underscored the importance of improving healthcare services, focusing on increasing the accessibility of quality generic medicines and boosting Ante Natal Checkup and institutional delivery percentages. He encouraged the registration of pregnant women for the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, providing financial incentives for institutional delivery.

Addressing the need for awareness, Dr. Karad emphasized the importance of promoting government-backed schemes, such as the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, which offers affordable accident insurance. He also acknowledged the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the district while calling for increased awareness and improved implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Aawas Yojana.

The Minister acknowledged the ongoing efforts in education through Eklavya Model Residential Schools and expressed a commitment to explore the possibility of opening more such schools to provide quality education to tribal students in remote areas. (PIB)