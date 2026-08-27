VPP chief Ardent Basaiawmoit warns against uranium mining in Meghalaya

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya opposition Voice of the People's Party (VPP) chief Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit on Wednesday strongly opposed any attempt by the Centre to proceed with uranium mining in the State despite public resistance.

Speaking in the Assembly after it unanimously passed a resolution opposing uranium mining anywhere in Meghalaya, Basaiawmoit warned that any such operation would face his strongest resistance. He added, "If Uranium Mining is done, it will be done over my deadbody."

He questioned whether the resolution alone would prevent the Centre from reviving uranium mining proposals and stressed that the government needed to demonstrate sincerity in implementing the Assembly's decision. He cited the Assembly's 2019 resolution on the Inner Line Permit as an example of the need for effective follow-up.

Basaiawmoit also said his visit to Jadugoda had strengthened his opposition to uranium mining, citing the condition of people living in the mining area.

United Democratic Party leader Paul Lyngdoh also reiterated his opposition to uranium mining, recalling his opposition to experimental mining in 2004 while he was a student leader of the Khasi Students' Union. He said a team that visited uranium mining sites, including Jadugoda, had found people suffering from various diseases, including cancer.

Lyngdoh also cited historical and constitutional arguments concerning land and mining rights, asserting that mining should remain the right of the people of Meghalaya.

The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, called on the Centre, the Department of Atomic Energy and Uranium Corporation of India Limited not to permit or undertake uranium mining operations in Meghalaya.

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