We have not seen kind of growth Shillong deserves: CM Conrad K Sangma

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the government has “conceptualized different interventions” to “decongest” and “beautify Shillong.” CM Sangma said that Shillong is a historic city that has been the capital of the eastern region before independence and of undivided Assam.

“We have not seen the kind of growth that Shillong deserves. Urbanization and the increase in population have led to a lot of challenges when it comes to facilities and amenities. With these in mind, we have come up with various interventions to decongest and beautify Shillong,” he said while laying the foundation for the Wah Umkhrah Riverfront Development Project at Polo in Shillong on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister and i/c Urban Affairs Snaiwbhalang Dhar and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister AL Hek were also present. The redeveloped Wah Umkhrah Riverfront Development Project aims to be a central hub for recreational, cultural, and social activities, with a cost of Rs 39 crore.

The project aims not only to restore the ecological balance of the river but also to create a harmonious blend of modern amenities. Informing that mere beautification of the riverfront is meaningless, the Chief Minister said, “Developing the riverfront and maintaining the river are two different aspects. We are working closely with the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Government of India to clean up the Wah Umkhrah and Umshyrpi rivers.”

He said that the central government has asked the state to revisit its proposal for cleaning the Umkhrah and Umshyrpi rivers and the proposal is being considered. “We will be working towards cleaning the rivers, which is very much needed,” he added.

Seeking cooperation from different stakeholders, he urged the community to join hands to ensure their part in the success of the project by involving themselves in protecting the rivers and streams that form the identity of Shillong.

On the decongestion of Shillong City, he said that different areas have been identified for multi-level parking lots and hawker zones. Informing that land in Polo between Hotel Polo Towers and Majestic Hotel, which has been lying without any use, will be transferred to the Urban Department from the Forest Department and will be developed for multi-level parking.

He further said that the government has identified many lands in the city, including one near the Meghalaya Secretariat, which will be developed for multi-level parking.

Talking about congestion in Khyndailad (Police Bazar) and Iewduh (Bura Bazar) which is due to unregulated vehicular movement, the Chief Minister said, “The government has identified choking points and is planning alternatives to decongest the two popular markets with demarcated areas and zones for buses and taxis to park.”

During the programme, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister handed over cheques worth Rs 75,000 and Rs 1,50,000 under the ‘My City Campaign’ to various Dorbar Shnong of Shillong. (ANI)

