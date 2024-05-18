Williamnagar: Bridge over Chibok River declared safe by Public Works Department after inspection

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Williamnagar Division of the Public Works Department (Roads) conducted a spot inspection on May 14th of the bridge over Chibok River on L051 connecting Nengmandalgre to Daribokgre. This inspection was prompted by a recent complaint by a non-government organization to the Executive Engineer of Williamnagar Division.

The inspection team thoroughly examined the Substructure works like Pile cap, Pier shaft, Abutment shaft, Pier cap, Abutment cap and Superstructure works like Girder, Cross Girder, and slab. The inspection report confirmed that there were no cracks observed on any of the structures, and the overall works are reported to be in good condition, making the bridge safe for public use.

Regarding the reported bitumen patches, the inspection team concluded that they were not intended to cover up cracks. Instead, they appear to be isolated instances of liquid bitumen which have spilled during transportation of material. The inspection also reaffirmed the overall good condition of the bridge and its safe utilization by the public.

