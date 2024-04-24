Workshop empowers traditional healers in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: The Department of Nanotechnology at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) recently organized a pivotal workshop on "Good Field Collection Practices (GFCP)" in collaboration with the Quality Council of India (QCI) and the National Medicinal Plant Board (NMPB), New Delhi on Tuesday at North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong. The workshop, held to facilitate the Voluntary Certification Scheme for Medicinal Plant Produce (VCSMPP), witnessed the enthusiastic participation of nearly 30 traditional healers from diverse regions of Meghalaya, as informed by a press release.

The event, graced by the esteemed presence of Prof. D. K. Nayak, Senior Professor and Vice-Chancellor Incharge as the Chief Guest, garnered commendations for the Department of Nanotechnology's initiative in bridging the gap between academia and traditional knowledge bearers. Prof. Nayak underscored the significance of mutual learning, emphasizing that while participants glean insights from resource persons, researchers and academicians benefit profoundly from the traditional knowledge shared.

Highlighting the local bounty of medicinal flora endemic to Meghalaya, Prof. S. R. Joshi, Director of the Research and Development Cell, elucidated on the vast potential inherent in these botanical treasures. He emphasized the importance of adopting Good Agriculture Practices (GAP) to elevate the quality standards of India's medicinal plant produce, thereby fostering competitiveness among North-Eastern farmers and aligning with the aspirations of VIKSIT BHARAT.

Prof. Md. Iftekhar Hussain, Dean of School of Technology while applauding the Department of Nanotechnology said that despite being a new department and with limited human resources during the nascent years has lived up to the expectations of every one. He said that the department has been very active in conducting high end research, workshops and most importantly disseminating the knowledge and technology to the community through outreach programs like this workshop.

Dr. Rajeev Kumar Sharma, Chief Technica Advisor, NMPB and Ex-Director, PLIM, New Delhi and Mr. Jangaiah Mangalaram were the resource persons who presented lectures on practices on Good Field Collection Practices and communicated with traditional healers from the state of Meghalaya. The workshop, designed to imbue medicinal plant cultivators with advanced knowledge of GFCP, promises to fortify and perpetuate India's traditional medicinal systems. Moreover, it serves as a catalyst for future research collaborations between researchers and farmer participants, particularly in the realms of nanotechnology and biotechnology. The organizers expressed optimism regarding the potential synergies between traditional healers and researchers in exploring the myriad applications of medicinal plants in cutting-edge scientific endeavors.

Dr. L. R. Singh, Head of the Department of Nanotechnology at NEHU, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "These collaborative efforts hold the promise of unlocking new frontiers in scientific research while simultaneously empowering local communities with sustainable practices."

The Department of Nanotechnology, NEHU remains committed to fostering meaningful collaborations that harness indigenous wisdom alongside scientific advancements, thereby ushering in a future where tradition and innovation converge for the betterment of society, the press release stated.

