Zublee Foundation organized two-day workshop on Deceased Organ Donation at NEIGRIHMS

Zublee Foundation orchestrated a two-day workshop on Deceased Organ Donation at NEIGRIHMS on February 23rd and 24th, 2024 in association with NEDFi. This initiative is a part of NEDFi's Project VARDAAN, a CSR endeavor, aimed to raise awareness and knowledge about Deceased Organ Donation and Transplantation among the Medical Fraternity, Students, and Staff of the Institution. The success of the workshop, with approximately 200 participants from various departments, can be attributed to the commendable efforts of Zublee Foundation. Prof. Ranendra Hajong, General Surgery, NEIGRIHMS, and Nodal Officer, SOTTO, as well as Ms. Priyanka Borah, CEO of Zublee Foundation and its team members were the ones to conduct the workshop. Throughout the program, participants demonstrated remarkable enthusiasm and active engagement, expressing gratitude for the valuable insights gained over the two days. ‘Being the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, we are trying our best to see all these things as possibilities in our Institution. We will definitely do our best to save as many lives as we can in the coming times through Organ Donation and Transplantation. It is a wonderful initiative and we all should take this forward’, Prof. (Dr) C Daniala, MS, NEIGRIHMS added.

Date- 23rd and 24th February, 2024

Venue- Lecture Hall-I, NEIGRIHMS, Shillong

Time- 4 p.m. and 1 p.m. respectively.

