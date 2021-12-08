Milk Production in Northeast Increased by 4.9%, Availability of Milk Below ICMR Recommendation

GUWAHATI: The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying stated that the Production of Milk in the Northeast region has increased by 4.9 percent during the years 2019 and 2020 as compared to the years 2018 and 2019.



According to the recent statement released by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying reads that though there is an increase in the production of milk, the per capita availability and accessibility of milk in the region is far below the recommendation of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as it recommends average regular intake of 300 gm per day of milk.

National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) carried out research on the demand for milk in the country and the study says that through M/s A C Nielson under the National Dairy Plan Phase-I scheme in 2019, estimated household consumption in 2019 and projected household demand in 2030 of the products of milk and milk itself in the states of Northeast states are given below:





The statement issued by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying also mentions that the projected household demand in 2030 clearly suggests the marketing potential of those products made from dairy in the states of Northeast and mainly in Assam.

The statement also reads that the current consumption and demand of milk along with the items made from milk in the Northeast area is met jointly by the local production and it also met by the private sectors dairies of India including the leading dairy cooperatives.

In view of increasing the quantity and quality of milk along with the products available from milk throughout India and also in the states of Northeast the Indian Government has taken forward some great initiatives and they are:

• In July this year, the National Programme for Dairy Development scheme has been restructured and realigned to pay attention to the improvement in quality of milk by creating and strengthening infrastructure for quality milk testing equipment as well as primary chilling facilities.

• Rashtriya Gokul Mission is being implemented for genetic up-gradation of bovine population, enhancement of milk production and productivity of bovines and development and conservation of indigenous bovine breeds.

