New Delhi: MHA Directs Manipur, Arunachal To Plan India-Myanmar Border Fencing

IMPHAL: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh Governments along with Assam Rifles to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPRs) to erect fencing in the remaining stretches along the India-Myanmar border to strengthen the security along the frontiers.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday informed the Assembly about the development and also shared the letter of the MHA. The letter stressed the need to expedite the preparation of DPRs for balance stretches of Arunachal Pradesh (480 km) and Manipur (243 km) on a priority basis so as to expedite the construction of fencing for strengthening the India-Myanmar border.

The MHA directed the Chief Secretaries of Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur Government to hold meetings and discussions with Assam Rifles, Border Roads Organization and other concerned departments for finalizing the locations/alignment of stretches along the India-Myanmar border for construction of fencing.

Manipur’s BJP legislator Rajkumar Imo Singh stated in X: “In a major decision taken by the Central Government regarding the fencing of the India-Myanmar border, Union Home Ministry has asked to expedite the whole border fencing construction work by conducting survey and alignment of stretches along the border, especially the Manipur stretch of 243 km.”

Imo Singh, son-in-law of Chief Minister Biren Singh said: “One may not be satisfied with all the measures of the Central Government to bring peace and normalcy in Manipur, but it has taken important steps for the welfare of the indigenous people of the state by identifying illegal migrants in the State, removing FMR (Free Movement Regime along India-Myanmar Border) to stop free movements of people into our Country, construct the border fencing to ensure illegal migrants/refugees do not come into our Country and transferring few units of paramilitary forces which were becoming a major hurdle towards bringing peace in the State.”

It may be noted that four Northeastern States – Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Manipur (398 km), Nagaland (215 km) and Mizoram (510 km) – share a 1,643-km unfenced border with Myanmar.

