Arunachal Pradesh: 170 women benefit from free cervical cancer screening camp in state

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Cervical cancer remains the most prevalent cancer in Arunachal, accounting for approximately 15-16% of all cancer cases in the state. Early screening and detection of cervical pre-cancer are essential in reducing the cancer burden in the region. In a bid to address this, the second free cervical cancer screening camp under the Task Force project was successfully conducted at Bilat in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

The theme of the camp was “Study on the Persistence of HR-HPV Infection and Its Association with Specific Epigenetic Markers and HLA-Class II Gene Polymorphism among Adult Females from NE India.” The camp, organized by the department of microbiology at Bakin Pertin General Hospital & Training Centre in collaboration with the East Siang district health society and Population-Based Cancer Registration (under ICMR/NCD Bengaluru), witnessed the participation of 170 beneficiaries. Samples collected included whole blood, urine, cervical smears, and dried blood spots for diagnostics such as microscopy, genotyping, and HLA-Class II gene polymorphism analysis. The event was led by senior microbiologist and principal investigator Dr B Apum, in collaboration with East Siang DMO Dr Komling Perme.

Contributions from PHC Bilat medical officer in-charge Dr Ponung Yomso, her team of ASHA workers, and interns from Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Naharlagun, led by Dr Kadum Jonnom, were instrumental in the camp’s success. Cancer Registration PI Dr Kaling Jerang provided logistical support, while FRU Ruksin gynaecologist Dr James Modi oversaw the clinical aspects of the camp.

